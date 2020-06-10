BY Anthony Bwalya

Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has been preparing for the top job since 2006.

We must never again end up with an accidental, opportunistic President.

Top leadership is NOT and should never be an accidental occurrence. It should be something an individual contemplates and prepares for.

The Zambian people have, since 2006, tested Mr. Hichilema’s character, patience, resolve, loyalty, perseverence, consistency, resourcefulness, integrity, commitment, endurance, professionalism and foresight.

Show me any other Presidential candidate for 2021 who matches this level of leadership pedigree and I will show you one Hakainde Hichilema, one whom the Zambian people have perfected for presidential leadership over long, tumultuous years of service to our country and our people.

We can have a debate about who becomes Member of Parliament, or Councillor, Mayor, Council Chair etc., but we must be very clear about the TONE AT THE TOP.