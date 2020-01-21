WHY I DON’T WANT HH TO BE A REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT – HE HAS CONTRIBUTED TO THE POVERTY OF THIS COUNTRY

=======================

I am not a socialist but a liberal-socialist, meaning I want a bit of both, however I like Kim Jong Un. I hate the bullish behaviour of the US. I also don’t like Capitalists like HH, because the don’t care about the poor.

Capitalists have no hearts, all they think of is business to enrich themselves, which is why, HH cared less of the sufferings of many Zambians during the Privatisation era.

HH participated in the privatisation to make money, not for the Zambians and indeed he made it, he is now among the rich people of our Country whilst many are in poverty.

It is on such basis that, I don’t want HH to be a Republican President, because he is a Capitalist and he is part of the people that contributed to the poverty of many Zambians.

HH, like many Capitalists, will just come and increase the gap between poor and the rich. The proof is there, from what happened during privatisation.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!

2021 IS OUR TIME – WAPYA BAISA!