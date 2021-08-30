HH HAS DONE THINGS IN 2 WEEKS THAT PF FAILED TO DO IN 7 YEARS

By Chibesa Kalandwe BA (UNZA), MSc (Arizona)

It is time to look forward. After watching President Hakainde Hichilema, I need to thoroughly apologize to the nation on the misconception I had about the man. He is a solid man.

If HH sticks on this path, he will outperform everyone who has ever held the Office of the President.

Finally, meritocracy is returning to Zambia. The circus that came to characterize PF in its dying days in power has come to an end.

Just look at the quality of appointments and how they genuinely reflect the Zambian creed of ‘One Zambia, One Nation’. The first appointment HH has made at State House is that of a young and intelligent bemba man.

The PF nearly sunk this country under the burden of tribe by drafting Chishimba Kambwili and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba on the campaign circuit. That was a very dark period for Zambia. We should never allow politicians to ever divide us.

President Hichilema has also reignited the fire to serve in the Zambia Police service. Zambia nearly descended into lawlessness and thuggery when the Police would be shunted out and cadres reigned supreme.

Why was Kennedy Kamba more powerful than an entire Police Commissioner in the province? Why was Commando at Inter City directing the operations of the entire Police Post at the bus station?

The country needs to reset. HH now offers that hope. Inclusive and decisive.