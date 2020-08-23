By James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku RPP President.

HH HAS EVOLVED INTO ONE COMPLETE POLITICAL MACHINE.

That short video clip circulating of Republican President of Zambia come 2021, His Excellency President Hakainde S. Hichilema is evident enough of a political machine that is standing at the centre of upnd.

THE CLIP IS ON MY FACE BOOK PAGE JAMES KASANDA MUSENDEKA LUKUKU.

“How can a 29 year old sell mines, properties of government? Ninshi mwalikwisa? Mwaleshipula? The people who sold mines are still alive. Nawakwi is there. Alexander Chikwanda is there.” Says HH.

That’s a splendid challenge. Let Nawakwi get on a one on one debate with the next Republican President of Zambia His Excellency President Hakainde S. Hichilema.

Take them on HH. Taken them on and defeat their lies.