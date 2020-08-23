By James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku RPP President.
HH HAS EVOLVED INTO ONE COMPLETE POLITICAL MACHINE.
That short video clip circulating of Republican President of Zambia come 2021, His Excellency President Hakainde S. Hichilema is evident enough of a political machine that is standing at the centre of upnd.
THE CLIP IS ON MY FACE BOOK PAGE JAMES KASANDA MUSENDEKA LUKUKU.
“How can a 29 year old sell mines, properties of government? Ninshi mwalikwisa? Mwaleshipula? The people who sold mines are still alive. Nawakwi is there. Alexander Chikwanda is there.” Says HH.
That’s a splendid challenge. Let Nawakwi get on a one on one debate with the next Republican President of Zambia His Excellency President Hakainde S. Hichilema.
Take them on HH. Taken them on and defeat their lies.
Lukuku you are a dreamer but your dreams are very dark that they don’t have any meaning. Though your daily rantings about this country sound like that of a five year old child, I am sure you were in the Beatles era. They sang a song that really describes your social media and dream president his excellency Mr hakahinde Badly hichilema. Those who were there will agree with me. And the song goes like this: He is a real NO WHERE MAN sitting in HIS NO WHERE LAND making all HIS NO WHERE PLANS for NO BODY!! NO WHERE MAN please listen, You DON’T KNOW TO where you are going NO WHERE MAN the world is at your COMMAND etc This song describes exactly what hakhinde’s thinking is!!! To him and people like you musendeka hakahinde Badly hichilema has won the 2021 elections and he will be appointing you as misters. Awe cine amano yali sendeka ba lukuku. Bonse balya abatuma utuma messages ebamobene fye aba votela hakahinde muma elections aya alusa imiku FIVE banono fye abalundile kuli iyi mpendwa. Unfortunately Bambi nabo bale cita defect ukuya my my PF icilonganino cha MITUNDU YONSE MUNO ZAMBIA.