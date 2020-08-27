ANDREW Banda says Hakainde Hichilema has forgiven those that detained him for 127 days and maligned him.

Meanwhile, Andrew says the writing is on the wall that people want change of government.

Speaking on Smooth FM’s ‘Forum’ programme on Sunday night, Andrew said UPND leader Hichilema’s main aim was to unite the country.

“After president Hichilema was detained for over 127 days most of that time at Mukobeko Maximum prison, came in the Commonwealth, came in the Church, came in many other people to try and get us together, but there was inertia. Everything fell on deaf [ears]. Hakainde believes that ‘we must be a united country.’ He has forgiven all those that maligned him and all those that detained him. He’s been fighting for this (unity) for a long time,” he said.

Andrew said UPND shuns national days because of the violence perpetrated by the PF.

“It’s sad that some people in this country forget easily. When the MMD were in power, the PF shunned national events. For us the reasons are simple. I will cite one example: there was a Youth Day celebration in Lusaka. The guest of honour was the Republican Vice-President [Inonge Wina], the UPND went there in their regalia. You know what happened? One lady from Matero was beaten and stripped naked in front of the Vice-President by known people,” he recalled. “Another incident is that of what transpired at Chakwela Makumbi traditional ceremonay at Chieftainess Nkomeshya’s palace. Hichilema was in attendance and PF cadres came with 20 buses to try and attack this man. Again, he goes into radio stations – you know what has been happening – the PF cadres have been storming radio stations.”

Andrew said Zambians should make their own judgements on the happenings in the country.

“Even on the issue of tribalism, have you ever heard Hakainde Hichilema disparaging easterners? Never! Have you ever heard Hakainde Hichilema disparaging northerners? Never! What you hear is propaganda. But you hear a lot of leaders from the ruling party issuing disparaging remarks many times. Again, tribalists are the ones who are fond of threatening members of the opposition political parties,” he said.

Andrew said there was a deliberate policy in the UPND manifesto to empower women, unlike the current “empowerments” which come during elections.

“You may want to ask me where the money for empowerment would come from. Even the youths we are not going to empower them to campaign. I want to encourage all youths, if this money (for empowerment) is found, go and get this money and use it. That is your money. We are going to use the money that government officials use on travels to empower the youths and women,” he said.

Andrew also described the performance of the PF government as a disaster.

“How do you judge the performance of the government? If at household level in the Kaunda days, in the MMD days, families were having three square meals per day and food basket was about maybe between K2,000 and K4,000 per month then for an ordinary family, what is the food basket today? Today an ordinary family needs about K8,000 per month – that is for rentals, hospital bills, schools – and nobody has that kind of money,” he said. “There is hunger at household level. How do you tell the performance of the government if there is hunger and people have no jobs? You cannot say the country is developing. If the generation is full of bana ba tujilijili (children intoxicated with alcohol) all the time because they all helpless [and] they have nothing to do, you cannot say you are developing. For me the performance of the PF is a disaster.”

Andrew said people talk about infrastructure but some roads like the one leading to chief Mafuta’s area were pathetic.

He also said the 650 health posts project being constructed countrywide was negotiated for by the MMD.

Andrew said the PF government borrowed money to bring solar hammer mills but that they had become white elephants and that people have started vandalising them.

And Banda said there is a small clique of people that was propagating tribalism which had since culminated into violence.

“Unfortunately, this same clique sponsors young men for political power to start causing violence. It has never happened in this country. If Mr Alexander Grey Zulu (the freedom fighter who was buried last week) and other heroes were to wake up today and find out what’s happening in Zambia, I think they will really be shocked,” he said. “There have been some incidences – I will start with the media – there have been incidences where radio stations have been attacked, journalists have been attacked in the field like in Mkomba ward in Lundazi. And I can also give an example of a journalist who was threatened to be burnt and ended up being urinated in the mouth by a known cadre from a political party that we all know.”

Andrew said once in government, the UPND would end violence.

“This is a kind of thing that we must stop, but how are we going to stop it? These young men that are being used by politicians are innocent people that have no jobs. They [politicians] intoxicate them with alcohol, they intoxicate them with drugs, they do all sorts of things to cause violence,” he said. “For us there will be nothing like ‘general’ or ‘commander’. There is no civilian who is a commander, there will be nothing like ‘America One’, we are going to stop that kind of nonsense. How are we gonna do that? We are going to ensure that in all markets, all public places there will be no political party cadre from our party that will be hanging around and taking levy from anybody or intimidating anybody.”

Andrew said UPND would ensure that youths were trained in various skills and a financial institution would be established where they could borrow money at a lower rate to set up businesses.

Andrew said he was happy with the peace and unity that was exhibited during Grey Zulu’s funeral.

Meanwhile, Andrew said the writing was on the wall that people want change of government.

“On the messages that we are receiving, people are saying they want change. You can feel it everywhere. The writing is on the wall and that’s why our friends [PF] are getting angry. Why should you be beating up people when they are expressing themselves? There is a youth who said that when they want to associate with the UPND they are beaten; why should you beat up somebody for having their own opinion or for siding with anybody? We shouldn’t have that kind of thing. It was never there,” he said.

Andrew also said COVID-19 was serious and that the Ministry of Health was doing a good job.

He appealed to the office of the Eastern Province minister, permanent secretary and police to take control because there were social places such as nightclubs that were open in Chipata because they were associated with PF leaders.

He commended Paramount Chief Mpezeni for condemning the move taken by the government to confiscate maize and vehicles from people who want to sell outside the country.

Andrew said people should be allowed to sell maize at a profitable price.