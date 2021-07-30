… says this is the more reason he has condoned violence so he can use it as an excuse to destabilise the country

Lusaka Thursday July 29,2021 (Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front (PF) National Mobilisation Committee Member Bizwell Mutale says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has no base to win the August 12th general elections.

Speaking when he featured on ABN TV, Mr Mutale charged that this is the more reason Mr Hichilema has not denounced violence.

Mr Mutale said the UPND leader understands that he is not winning the elections come August 12th, hence he wants to use violence as an excuse to destabilise the country.

“This violence that is coming is no longer a rumour, and is not something to question each other about, because it is been perpetuated by the opposition and the opposition leader HH has condoned it,” he said.

“It is a state that he is promoting it to go viral across the country,”.

Mr Mutale noted that Mr Hichilema being an opposition leader should have denounced violence so that political parties campaign peacefully ahead of the polls.

“The good part is that there is no PF member found in violent activities, it is always the opposition in the situation, which is evident that HH should have done something about it as an opposition leader,”.

He has since commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for suspending campaigns in Ikelengi district in North Western Province due to continued disregard of the electoral code of conduct.

Mr Mutale further said the UPND leader does not understand politics because he has never held any political position or voted in an election.

He said this makes Mr Hichilema worth nothing to talk about in politics.

“HH is playing cheap politics of violence because he has stayed for too long in the village, forgetting that politics of violence are long gone,” Mr Mutale said.