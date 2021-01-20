By Smart Eagles

HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HAS NO CAPACITY TO FIX ANYTHING – KEBBY MBEWE

…says his comments over ZCCM-IH takeover of Mopani Copper Mines are misplaced and unpatriotic.

Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee Kebby Mbewe says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema should not deceive Zambians that he is capable of fixing anything in the country.

In an interview with Smart Eagles in Lusaka, Mr.Mbewe said Mr.Hichilema should not create an impression that he is the only educated and intelligent person in the country.

He said development of the country is a collective effort adding that no single person has the monopoly of wisdom

Mr.Mbewe adds that instead of rhetoric,the UPND leader should publicly tell Zambians how he intends to change the economic outlook of the country rather than making unnecessary rantings.

“Mr.Hichilema should openly tell Zambians what plans he had for the country and how he intends to fix it. So youths should not be deceived by him because he has no capacity to fix the country. He should not think he is the only educated person in Zambia,”Mr.Mbewe said.

And the PF MCC said Mr.Hichilema’s comments over the ZCCM-IH acquisition of 100 percent shares in Mopani Copper Mines are misplaced and unpatriotic.

He wondered why the UPND leader always puts foreign interests first at the expense of the country.

“Zambians are capable of running the Mines. We have alot of intelligent people in the country and Mr.Hichilema should for once praise the PF Government and President Lungu for making a bold decision of acquiring 100 percent shares in Mopani Copper Mines,” Mr.Mbewe said.

“We as Zambians should learn to have confidence in ourselves instead of putting the interests first and Mr.Hichilema has proved that he doesn’t love the people of Zambia. The Mopani takeover will safeguard jobs of Miners and change the economic outlook of the Copperbelt,” He said.

#SmartEagles2021