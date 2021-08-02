Hakainde Hichilema called Zambia Defence Force, judges and civil servants as PF cadres that would be fired in the unlikely event that he was Republican President, PF Pambashe Constituency Parliamentary Candidate Ronald Chitotela has said.

Speaking at a virtual rally in Lusaka today, Mr. Chitotela, an immediate past Cabinet Minister, warned civil servants that they would be harrassed should they experiment with Mr. Hichilema’s leadership.

He also said it was hypocritical for President Lungu’s critics to remain silent when no audit querry emerged at the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development where they claimed was a corruption hotspot.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chitotela said the PF Government had delivered visible infrastructure development surpassing all previous administrations.

“In 27 years UNIP built 2 universities, MMD in 20 years built zero universities but PF has built 7 Universities. In 27 years UNIP built 9000km of roads, in 20 years MMD built 2000km of roads but in only 10 years PF has built 15,000km of roads,” he said.

Mr. Chitotela explained that President Lungu invested heavily in the energy sector for the current and future energy security.

He said Dr. Lungu was the first President of the Republic of Zambia to adopt a National Arts Council (NAC) Chairman as Parliamentary Candidate in Munali, Patrick Samwimbila.

Mr. Chitotela said Dr. Lungu remained the first President to allocate 30 Million Kwacha towards empowering artists.