MR. HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HAS NO VISION – AS HE FAILS LAMENTABLY FROM THE WORD GO, Enock Tonga.
With many an answered questions still hanging on the shoulders of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema through his political journey; but now a head of State, Mr. Hichilema has no vision as he has failed the people of Zambia, lamentably so, from the word go. Who is next as an advisor to Mr. Hichilema? If not careful, his fall is likely going to be worse than that of the previous leader.
What Zambia yearns for the most is not firing and hiring at will, No! What Zambia is craving for the most is total overhaul of our old fashioned, bureaucratic and evil political governance system which is only designed to make a Head of State like him, a small; but little god to be worshipped and whom every person has to look up to. Well, a leopard with it’s black spots, will always remain a leopard, regardless.
The firing of Mr. X or Mrs. Q, and replace him with Mr. B or her with Mrs. W, to sit on the same UNIP, MMD and PF designed governance systems, is no different from removing an old malfunction gearbox off the old Isuzu and replace it with a second hand ceased Isuzu gearbox on the same old machine in the hope of having the Isuzu move and do better. The answer is 0+0=0.
It appears, it was not only President Lungu, without a vision. They are so many; Mr. Hakainde Hichilema inclusive.
God help us!
Issued by Enock Roosevelt Tonga ERT
President
3RD-LM.
Tue, Aug 31, 2021.
Stupid President. Overhaul of a system. What do you think he’s doing? First he’s restoring order and governance structures and systems. His appointments are cutting across regions so far, he’s removing the cadre mentality and expectation of what was the norm, If you were a President worth his salt, you would know that such matters of governance takes time. He has lifted the veil of on journalistic freedom and now you able to say anything without fear. Yet you cant see whats been done within this short time. You want money? You wont get it. But watch the space and see real governance at work. Change takes time and it a journey of changing mind sets from that of thieving to hard work. So shout all you want, the same tenacity he showed as an opposition leader, vision, purpose, consistency in his actions is what you will see in his governance .please we appreciate you supposed to make noise, but really just shut up. We will assume you have wisdom in silence
See president with vision! Running mouth spewing non matter just to appear in the news…always in attack mode…president, president, president for who?…my friend shift…let the real President carry out his mandate in peace…it’s gonna take you decades to even be half the man President HH is.