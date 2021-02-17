Hakainde Hichilema has only 2 months left to make the most important decision in his political career on his running mate before May 2021 presidential filing in at supreme court to contest the 12th August 2021 elections.

Hakainde Hichilema has to decide who his running mate will be ahead of the 12th August 2021 elections and vice-president for the first 5 years of his presidential tenure.

20 million Zambians are eager to know who will HH settle for….Is it the courageously outspoken Chisamba Kambwili dubbed the political Imbwili Ni Bwili (A Cheetah is a Cheetah) or soft spoken noesis Mutale Nalumango.

HH must make a strategic and wise choice cause whoever he decides on can make or break his dream of being victoriously elected and inaugurated as the seventh Republican President of Zambia.