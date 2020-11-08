By CIC PF Reporter.

HH HAS SPONSORED PEOPLE TO QUESTION MY DEGREE FROM CAVENDISH UNIVERSITY SAYS PF SG.

Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon Davis Mwila has hit back at the critics questioning his degree. Internet in Zambia went ablaze following the photos of the PF SG in a cavendish university graduation gown captured in the office. When the photos made it online mixed reactions rose as others wondered how someone who obtained his GCE qualifications last year in 2019 could be be a graduate in 2020.

Cavendish university has received wide condemnation and doubts about it’s educational credibility to explain how a 4 years degree program in any field could be obtained in one year. Other bloggers say there is a possibility of his enrollment in 2016 so that by the time he graduates in 2020 he cleared his GCE. But deep thinkers are still questioning the qualification bar for one to enroll if at all any non qualified citizens are free to enroll while studying with the university they are rewriting their papers. CIC is trying to get an official position of the matter with Cavendish university.

But Hon Mwila has said people questioning his degree are being sponsored by HH the UPND president to demean and undermine him but says he won’t be distracted.

Hon Mwila has accused CIC of being sponsored by the UPND leader to spin online dust over his graduation, he said if CIC had not covered his story most Zambians would not have heard about it or said bad things about him because he genuinely acquired his degree.

Meanwhile CIC Public Relations officer Ms Maureen Chanda has said that CIC has nothing to do with the PF SG graduation neither was it sponsored by any opposition leaders as named by the PF SG. Ms Chanda says people are curious and CIC as the online tabloid of press information was as curious as any Zambian because certain people trust it hence they asked.

“Hon Mwila would do justice by just answering simple and straightforward question when he enrolled at Cavendish university and what was the status of his qualification by then. If he answers that people will move on instead of politicizing a non political issue as you are aware fun or jokes as it maybe Hon Mwila is a public figure and Cavendish university is a global university heard quartered in the UK with branches worldwide but their credibility is now in public domain hence as a media house it’s our duty to provide an interactive platform for discussions” says Ms Chanda.

Hon Mwila is officially a graduate in Bachelor of Science in Project Management.

