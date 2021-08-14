HH HEADED FOR LANDSLIDE VICTORY…as Lungu loses more so-called strongholds

Hichilema extends lead to 449,699 against Lungu’s 266,202 from 31 constituencies across the country

It is difficult to see where President Edgar Lungu will make up the numbers against UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, as going by the results released the President is being decimated heavily in UPND strongholds while losing in several of his own perceived strongholds, and only winning narrowly in some.

Kaputa, Northern Province HH 13, 207, ECL 13,181

Kabushi, Copperbelt ECL 19,176, HH 16,961

Mapatizya, Southern Province HH 29,857, ECL 620

Pemba, Southern Province HH 39,470, ECL 320

Chembe, Luapula Province ECL 6014, HH 3994

Luangeni, Eastern Province ECL 15,482, HH 10,817

Sinda, Eastern Province HH 10,856, ECL 9811

Magoye, Southern Province HH 24,992, ECL 830

Chingola, Copperbelt HH 30,451, ECL 18,219

Kalulushi, Copperbelt HH 29,139 ECL 18,857

Nangoma, Central Province HH 18,775, ECL 1424

Mporokoso, Northern Province ECL 11,334, ECL 6734

Isoka, Muchinga Province ECL 12,748, HH 12,000

Kapoche, Eastern Province ECL 17,607, HH 7141

Lupososhi, Northern Province ECL 16,229, HH 6092

Kapiri Mposhi, Central-Province

HH 30,979, ECL 23,883

Next update is at 18:00 hours

-Daily Revelation