HH HEADED FOR LANDSLIDE VICTORY…as Lungu loses more so-called strongholds
Hichilema extends lead to 449,699 against Lungu’s 266,202 from 31 constituencies across the country
It is difficult to see where President Edgar Lungu will make up the numbers against UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, as going by the results released the President is being decimated heavily in UPND strongholds while losing in several of his own perceived strongholds, and only winning narrowly in some.
Kaputa, Northern Province HH 13, 207, ECL 13,181
Kabushi, Copperbelt ECL 19,176, HH 16,961
Mapatizya, Southern Province HH 29,857, ECL 620
Pemba, Southern Province HH 39,470, ECL 320
Chembe, Luapula Province ECL 6014, HH 3994
Luangeni, Eastern Province ECL 15,482, HH 10,817
Sinda, Eastern Province HH 10,856, ECL 9811
Magoye, Southern Province HH 24,992, ECL 830
Chingola, Copperbelt HH 30,451, ECL 18,219
Kalulushi, Copperbelt HH 29,139 ECL 18,857
Nangoma, Central Province HH 18,775, ECL 1424
Mporokoso, Northern Province ECL 11,334, ECL 6734
Isoka, Muchinga Province ECL 12,748, HH 12,000
Kapoche, Eastern Province ECL 17,607, HH 7141
Lupososhi, Northern Province ECL 16,229, HH 6092
Kapiri Mposhi, Central-Province
HH 30,979, ECL 23,883
Next update is at 18:00 hours
-Daily Revelation
