A few days after Nigerian South Africa based Prophet, Seer 1 called out on Hakainde Hichilema to go out in slums to campaign, the UPND leader today visited Mandevu in Lusaka, reports Martha Banda.

Mandevu is the second in the whole country in terms of voters after Munali. It is a densely populated.

There have been reports of the constituency experiencing mealie meal shortages.

A few days after Seer 1’s advise that Hichilema stops campaigning from the comfort zones of his home via Facebook that he risks losing the 2021 election, the UPND said he had head would be hiring the ground.

Today, he took impromptu visit to Mandevu.

”We took time to visit individual homes in Lusaka’s Mandevu constituency to mingle with the people.”

”The cost of living has become so unbearable but we assured our people of a brighter tomorrow.”

”We also asked them to get involved and get it solved by voting for the UPND in any election so that together we can send those fond of accusing others for their failure can finally retire.”

”Do not lose Hope because Help is on the way.

Hope&Help.,” said HH after his visit.