UPND president Hakainde Hichilema (HH) has hinted how his cabinet ministers would be like, after the 2021 polls.

He strongly believes that he is going to win the forthcoming elections set for next year, and form the next government.

Speaking about his team of ministers, HH said he has enough and competent arsenal in his closet which would help him run the affairs of country.

“Friends, one of the issues that came out strongly, that you would like me to address is that of my team.

“You deserve to know more about your incoming government. I’ll take a moment to discuss this with you this evening,” he said.

Writing on the microblog, HH said he is assembling a team that must be a reflection of the key objectives that his government seeks to achieve.

According to him these set objectives include maintenance of the rule of law, the respect for human rights and the promotion of democracy.

HH, however, said he would not disclose the names of his cabinet so early.

“Many of you are hoping that I’ll list the names and positions tonight. Not today, allow me to provide some context and the foundation to the formation of your government from 2021 to 2026,” he said.

He also cited security reasons for not putting the names of his cabinet on the table.

“There are risks in announcing names for certain roles, especially too early. The PF have proven to be brutal and highly corrupt.

“They engage in bribery, threats and violence. They are so desperate to retain power that they will do anything. Look at what they’ve done to Prime,” he said.

“We are often arrested and blocked from meeting people in communities. They send thugs to attack us and even ensure ZESCO cuts the power when we are featuring on radio or TV,” he added.

HH went on to say that as a party, they are dealing with desperate people who can go at length through hook and crook to retain power.

Despite that, he expressed confidence that his party is going to defeat President Edgar Lungu and his ruling Patriotic Front in the 2021 elections.