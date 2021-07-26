HH HIRES RETIRED BRITISH MILITARY PERSONNEL TO HACK ECZ IT SYSTEM- PF MEDIA
A TEAM of six top retired British military personnel and IT experts have been hired by the UPND to manipulate ECZ’s Poll Voter Tabulation system (PVT) in its favour.
Impeccable sources have disclosed that three hired professional hackers entered Zambia on Tuesday through the KKIA while the other three are expected on Monday.
The team is led by Col Thomas Jefferson (retired British army officer), while other team members are William Smith, an Election Expert and Felix Woods, an IT Expert and three others.
The team has come with sophisticated IT equipment and software to paralyze the ECZ IT system.
Hichilema has vowed not to accept results after the August 12 general elections.
SOURCE: Zambia Reports
I am shocked by the statement that says, “Hichilema has vowed not to accept results after the August 12 general elections”, as though has been declared winner in advance. These alarming and giving directives of rigging by PF are uncalled for.
All Zambians are suffering and those enjoying the fruit if any from ECL are few. Only a person who does not think well will say he is satisfied with this leadership of tribalism, killings, gassing, and hunger can drop a vote on PF and ECL.
Kwena PF is scared of HH, the reason Zambians must vote for him!!!! When God gives a nation a leader, the way He Has done with HH, the devil (PF) cannot sleep.
Let him do it so that we get rid out of you. We are tired