HH HIRES RETIRED BRITISH MILITARY PERSONNEL TO HACK ECZ IT SYSTEM- PF MEDIA

A TEAM of six top retired British military personnel and IT experts have been hired by the UPND to manipulate ECZ’s Poll Voter Tabulation system (PVT) in its favour.

Impeccable sources have disclosed that three hired professional hackers entered Zambia on Tuesday through the KKIA while the other three are expected on Monday.

The team is led by Col Thomas Jefferson (retired British army officer), while other team members are William Smith, an Election Expert and Felix Woods, an IT Expert and three others.

The team has come with sophisticated IT equipment and software to paralyze the ECZ IT system.

Hichilema has vowed not to accept results after the August 12 general elections.

SOURCE: Zambia Reports