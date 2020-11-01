By Veronica Mwale cic Private Reporter.

COPPERBELT~Chingola.

HH HONOURS FEBBY CHINYAMA THE 13 YEAR OLD GIRL ARRESTED FOR CELEBRATING INDEPENDENCE DAY AND SPENDING DAYS IN CUSTODY.

On Instructions from the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema, the Copperbelt Provincial Youth leadership yesterday evening took time to visit the 13yrs old girl’s family who was thrown into police cells by the cruel PF Government for being part of the UPND members who observed and Celebrated Zambia’s 56 years of Independence.

The Copperbelt Provincial Youth Leadership under the Chairmanship of Ronald Bwalya Manenga took time to give comfort to the Young Girl and the family. The Youth Leadership also left assorted food hampers to Cushion the hard times the Family is going through.

During the visit, the youth leadership learnt that the 13yrs old girl in question has discontinued her school because he parents have failed to pay K1200 for her school fees. The Girl is supposed to be in Grade 10.

The Youth Leadership has since pledged to help the girl with her school fees and other school requirements.

The family expressed heart felt gratitudes to the UPND Leadership and wished them GOD’s favours and Blessings and encouraged the UPND NOT to give up because the People of Zambia are resolved and have put ALL their HOPES in HH and UPND.

CIC PRESS TEAM