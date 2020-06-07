After our Press Briefing this morning, we took a minute to honour George Floyd the African American who was killed by police in the USA.

As we did that, we remembered and honoured our own George Floyds here in Zambia who include; Mapenzi Chibulo, Verspers Shimuzhila and Frank Mugala among others who died at the hands of the police.

In the UPND government, police officers will be friends of the people and not their enemies. The police will be there to protect and not to brutalise or kill you.

HH aka Bally