HH IMPLORES PF TO PREPARE FOR THE WORST THIS YEAR

There was dry spell in 2018/2019 rainy season which has resulted into dry crop fields and hunger in most parts of the country especially Southern,Eastern and Central Provinces.

Many people are still hungry and depend on wild fruits which are poisonous amidst government’s failure to provide enough relief food and ignored calls from several stakeholders to declare hunger a national disaster and an emergency to attract international aid.

In a facebook post on Saturday, United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema in a quest to arrest the situation has disclosed that his party will visit Luangwa,Nyimba, and Chikankata to assess the situation which is in public domain both locally and internationally.

“Like we have sounded the alarm bell so many times, the hunger situation has reached a critical stage and should be treated as an emergency” Mr Hichilema stated.

He has since called on President Lungu and his team to prepare for the worst this year as the harvest is likely to be poor due to insufficient rains.

The UPND leader also says that this is partially caused by the PF’S late or non delivery of inputs and the high cost of the same.

