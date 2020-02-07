By: Juliet Makwama

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has insisted that the bill number 10 of the constitution making process should be withdrawn and brought back to the negotiating table.

The bill is expected to come up for consideration when parliament resumes sitting on February 11.

But Mr. Hichilema says the bill should be withdrawn alleging that it does not cover the interest of ordinary Zambians.

And Mr Hichilema says government should be seen to protect its citizens against abuse by excited law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, Mr. Hichilema has urged Zambians to unite against tribalism in order to save the future generations from repercussions which may occur as a result of the current approach on the matter.