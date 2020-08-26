HH INTERVIEW BY CAMNET

By Hamwiinde Munamunungu

A lot of publicity was given by Pastor Moses Chiluba regarding this interview slated for Monday 24th August 2020. He appealed to Zambians and the world at large. The response was tremendous.

People worldwide were eager to hear from Hakainde Hichilema, the Leader of the largest opposition party in Zambia and one of the richest politician in Zambia.

After listening to the whole interview one friend from outside Africa called me, “ I am very disappointed by this fellow who calls himself Reverend , he asked misplaced questions. I thought he was a trained journalist. He spoiled a good international day”. Then he stopped without saying goodbye.

Good enough I too was glued to the TV but I too was disappointed because it appeared the Pastor had a hidden agenda. He was asking somebody’s questions and it became obvious he was either an agent of some invisible agency or he lacked professional aptitude.

I want to suggest that the Pastor remains being owner of CAMNET but employs professionals to carry out professional services and people who are trained and impartial.

I don’t want to accuse the man of God to be on the other side of the fence. I would rather give him the benefit of doubt.