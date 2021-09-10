HH is a half Economist – Sean Tembo says…

Sean Tembo writes:

“Why close Lusaka main roads for the whole day from 07hrs to 17hrs just for HH to open Parliament?

As a Half Economist (because he did a double major in Economics and Business Administration at UNZA) President Hichilema is supposed to know that his exaggerated officialdom will undermine the economy.

What is wrong with the usual route-lining whereby the Police would close the road for a few minutes when the President is passing and later allow a free flow of traffic?

Is this what this Half Economist will subject us to for the next 5 years?”