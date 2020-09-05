HH IS A REASON WHY MY FATHER DIED POOR– Tayali

By Eukeria M’banga

PF vuvuzela Chilufya Tayali has charged that HH is a reason why his father died poor, he explained that after privatizations his father stopped working went to the farm empty handed and died with depression.

Speaking to Newspoint TV this afternoon, Tayali who’s a leader of Early Ejaculation Party-EEP said even if it’s MMD government which sold national companies but HH got huge sums of money than anyone else who participated in privatization process..

He further said if HH shared his money with those people who stopped working after sold the companies then his father would have not died poor.

Tayali has since begging president HH of UPND to share half of his wealth with the PF government.

Newspoint Tv