HH IS A STEADY AND DETERMINED LEADER

President Hakainde Hichilema is a leader who is well vested in leadership and his acumen is entrenched in a solid foundation of a working Government.

It’s quite unfortunate that, some of our members are falling prey to the careless talk emerging from the opposition who are underrating the President’s performance in the 90 plus days he has been in office.

So far so good.

The President has restored nolmacy in our governance system.

UPND cadres are not influencing the system.

Free education is on board.

Tribal balancing has been reintroduced to cabinet.

The local Government has authority now.

The police is functioning professionally.

The Judiciary is not interfered with.

The PF thugs are moving freely in their regalia.

Freedom of expression is very much available, which Sean Enoch Tembo and his clique members are everyday abusing.

Governance is about aligning and implementing policies, which the President and his New Dawn Government is doing.

HH is travelling to other nations so as to solidify our bilateral relations which the PF under ECL abrogated.

To that effect, President Hichilema is harnessing and reviving the somehow dormant relations like those of DRC with a business eye which the PF saw not but encouraged their ministers to smuggle goods to that nation depriving ZRA of the much needed tax.

We have only been in Government for about 3 months, let’s give all our support to President Hakainde Hichilema, Veep W.K Mutale-Nalumango, the cabinet and entire system we heavily campaigned for by laying our necks on the chop board of politics during the August 12th Presidential and General elections.

God bless Zambia.

Nsofwa Hamudombe Respectively 🇿🇲.

Ambassador 4 Development.