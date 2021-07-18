By Brightwell Chabusha

PF founder Member Chishimba Kambwili has said Hakainde Hichilema is a terrible tribalist who will take Zambia back to the 1971 era when the country fight tribalism.

Speaking on Breeze FM in Chipata yesterday, Mr Kambwili, the former NDC leader, said voting for UPND is an endorsement of tribalism which the party leader is championing.

“Voting this gentleman will bring us back to 1971 when we were fighting tribalism. This gentleman is a terrible tribalist. And when you tell him the truth, he gets very annoyed,” Mr Kambwili said.

He said the decision by ECZ to suspend him from campaigns for alleged tribal campaigns was just based on hearsay.

“Two weeks ago, he went to complain to ECZ and ECZ acted on hearsay and suspended me from campaigns. When I was just saying the truth which I don’t regret. I don’t want Zambia to go to stone age and have a President who will go and give favours to his tribes only,” Mr Kambwili said.

“He wants to take advantage of the suffering people because of the prices in the region which are high. We know the prices have gone up but President Edgar Lungu, through his able leadership, is addressing all this.”