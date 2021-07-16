HH IS ABLE TO RUN ZAMBIA’S AFFAIRS-KBF

UPND Alliance Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF), says UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema has the prerequisite requirements needed to run the social, economic and political affairs of Zambia.

Speaking on Sun FM, Lusaka this morning, Mr Fube stated that Mr Hichilema was the missing link in the country’s governance who had the quality, character, ability to deliver and drive the country’s development agenda.

Mr Hichilema last year successfully managed to hoo International investors into Zambia who in turn pledged to plough US$58.5 billion into the economy as soon as he assumed public office.

He likened President Hichilema to a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) who had been hired by the people of Zambia to run the affairs of the country on their behalf.

“When a company is trying to hire a CEO, what do they look for? Qualifications, ability to deliver, networking and character. Zambians, who are the shareholders in this country are now trying to hire a CEO. And we have got my good friend, Hakainde Hichilema who is able to drive this agenda,” said KBF.

He noted that the fact that him (KBF) and HH hand never held public office before should motivate the Zambian people to vote the UPND Alliance into office, adding that Mr Hichilema would assume public office on 12th of August as leaders with clean hands.

“HH has never been a councillor, I have never been a Councillor; HH has never been an MP; I have never been an MP; HH has never been a Minister, I have never been a Minister. You know what that means? It means we are going to Government with clean hands. We have not stolen from Government!” he explained.

He warned the PF not to take Zambians for stupid and gullible citizens who would keep repeating the mistake of voting for characters with questionable political careers and CVs.

“How stupid…how gullible do you think Zambians are that they will keep repeating the same mistake when they have seen what the problem is? We are saying: ‘no!’ Am asking: ‘mwe ma Zambians (you Zambians)! Will you continue voting for people like (Stephen) Kampyongo, (Bowman) Lusambo, Chitotela and many others who have questionable CVs?” asked KBF.

UPND ALLIANCE MEDIA TEAM

