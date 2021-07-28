HH IS AWARE HE IS LOSING, BUT HE WON’T CONCEDE DEFEAT – DR CANISIUS BANDA TIPS ECL

….urges the Head of State to protect all the citizens, watch the UPND and keep them in their place

Lusaka, Wednesday 28th July 2021 (SmartEagles)

Member of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Dr Canisius Banda has tipped His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu that leader of the opposition UPND Hakainde Hichilema will not concede defeat despite him knowing that he is losing on 12 August.

Speaking during a Virtual Rally in Lusaka today, Dr Banda said the UPND are taking the matter of elections as “do or die” adding that the President needs to put them in their place using his Constitutional powers.

The former UPND Vice President told the Head of State that the mandate to keep Zambia safe is in his hands.

Meanwhile, Dr Banda wondered what kind of a Christain Mr Hichilema is.

He said the opposition leader has been perpetrating violence in the country ahead of the August 12 polls.

“When UPND loses they will not accept results. To them these elections are a do or die…as if they are hypnotysed. You can tell them that there is electricity now but they will argue. Watch these people, you are the commander in chief of armed. The mandate to keep Zambia safe is with you,” he said.

“He is advising his followers to be attacking back whenever they are attacked. HH what kind of Christianity is that? Hichilema is preaching an eye for an eye which leaves everyone blind. President Lungu protect all the citizens, watch the UPND and keep them in their space.”

He further wondered how the UPND would fight the tribalism that they perpetrate.

And Dr Banda said Mr Hichilema is not happy that Dr Chishimba Kambwili who was to be the opposition leader’s Running Mate left the party.

“UPND is promising to fight the tribalism that themselves are perpetrating. I was there. We were the three of us. We left with our wisdom. GBM and I. HH is aware that he will lose these elections. He is not happy that CK who was to be the running mate is no longer with him. He is not happy that Canisius Banda who was the source of his strength is no longer with him. He is just looking for some votes so that he finds something to go to court with,” he said.