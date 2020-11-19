FINALLY: HH SUES TAYALI AND DEMANDS 100 MILLION KWACHA AS HE LINES UP OVER 7 LAW FIRMS TO DEAL WITH THE PF SURROGATE.

By George Lemba

Early Ejaculation Party(EEP) leader Chilufya Popi Tayali has officially been sued by Zambia’s most preferred 2021 presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND.

Tayali who some times behaves like a rabid dog when he has no money to keep him, made criminal remarks and accusations that HH should be in jail because of a farm, house and NRC issues.

And today HH has sued the Popi and in fact this publication is informed that this is the first legal action as the next one is on NRC and that HH wants to clean out the rapist one step at a time.

HH says 100 million kwacha is what Tayali must folk out because of his lies.

When Tayali was told to retract and apologise, he refused but now he has to pay all this money and in court.

The Zambian high court has already commanded Tayali to oblige by the legal suit. -Koswe