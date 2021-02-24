HH IS FREE TO APPOINT ANY OTHER RUNNING MATE – NALUMANGO.

Newly appointed Vice President for Opposition, United Party National Development (UPND) Mutale Nalumango has charged that Party leader Hakainde Hichilema is free to appoint anyone he is comfortable with as a running mate.

Nalumango who was unveiled as Deputy to Hichilema on Tuesday Morning said this when he featured on Diamond TVs evening program dubbed Dimaond Live.

Nalumango, the former Minster of Information and Broadcasting Services and Deputy Speaker of National Assembly was until her appointment the National Chairperson for UPND.