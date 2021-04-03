HH IS HEADED FOR HEAVIEST DEFEAT, SAYS GBM

HAKAINDE Hichilema is headed for the biggest defeat since his ascension to the UPND presidency, PF national mobilisation committee deputy chairperson Geoffrey Mwamba has said.

Mr Mwamba said the UPND was headed for political extinction after the August 12 elections. He said UPND was centred on one person and this has led to internal problems, resulting in the resignation of senior officials. “The resignation of former UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma should not be taken lightly especially that he was a strong member of the party and that is a clear demonstration that mass defections awaits the opposition party,” Mr Mwamba said.

He said the ruling party has continued to attract members from the opposition because of the good leadership of President Edgar Lungu. Mr Mwamba said he had been informed that majority UPND members were not happy with Mr Hichilema’s leadership. “This year come August 12, the UPND will suffer the most humiliating defeat since its inception,” Mr Mwamba said.

He said the PF has continued to be the most attractive party because of the massive development taking place across the country. Meanwhile, former UPND presidential advisor Richard Kachingwe said Mr Hichilema’s rigging claims was an indication that the opposition leader has sensed defeat.

Major Kachingwe said it is important for Mr Hichilema to accept defeat as opposed to issuing alarming statements. “For me, Mr Hichilema has sensed defeat because he knows his party has not done the home work therefore he should throw in the towel and allow others to take over the party,” Maj Kachingwe said. -Daily Nation