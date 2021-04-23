HH IS MOTIVATED BY REVENGE AGAINST THOSE HE HAS ISSUES WITH, CHARGES GBM

Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) says opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema wants to get into power to come and revenge against people he has issues with.

And GBM said Kambwili is welcome to the PF, saying President Edgar Lungu was a humble leader who would find a position for him.

GBM also claimed that the country’s economy has been strong for a very long time, despite the pandemic.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, GBM, who is a central committee member in the ruling PF, said his journey from when the PF was in the opposition into the ruling party, and then defecting to the UPND before rejoining the ruling party again had taught him to understand different types of leadership, saying Hichilema was not a good leader.

“And this is I have to be very specific, the experience that I had with president Hakainde Hichilema I think leaves much to be desired. Zambian people may think from the face that he looks a good man some people today are supporting him to say that he may turn this country around, which I don’t believe. He will only turn the fortunes of his pockets around,” GBM said. “All he wants is to get to State House once he gets to State House, he amasses wealth and he’s going to divide this country. Believe me Zambians so if you make a mistake and think that Hakainde Hichilema is the best president I think you are cheating yourselves.”

GBM accused Hichilema of being motivated to settle scores against those he felt had offended him.

“But for Hakainde Hichilema I think he has other issues with other people where he would want to come and revenge if he was put in that position. So for me I don’t think I will like in fact Hakainde Hichilema to be even closer to power. And if I where him even from what is happening now where he’s losing senior members of his party enmass I would actually think of retiring,” GBM said. “The little money that he is spending now, in fact on the general election which will be on August 12, he must save it for his children and his grandchildren if he has so that he doesn’t leave politics or he doesn’t get out of politics a very miserable man. Because once he exhausts all his reserves you know he will hate politics and he will d…CONTINUE HERE