By Veronica Mwale cic private reporter.

Copperbelt ~ Kalulushi

HH IS NOT A TERRORIST TO DESERVE UNBEFITTING TREATMENT ~ Banda Sakanya.

One wonders why HH has been subjected to this kind of unbeffitting kind of treatment by ECL and Kampyongo for simply constitutionary seeking public office to serve Zambian people.

If late president Micheal Chilufya Sata ever endured such terror acts from RB, would he ECL been a president by now to be treating HH as he is treating him now?

HH is not a terrorist to deserve such unbeffitting treatment.

Could you PF in the name of peace for this country do a noble factor by laying your corrupt stained hands off of him.

HH is not the cause of HONEYBEE poisonous drugs, FIRE TENDERS, 48 MISTRY HOUSES, AMBULANCES, HIGH CORRUPTION scandals.

He is not the causer of Gassing, Killing Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda, Mapenzi, Lawrence Banda, Vespas, gutting City market and Ndola Market.

ECL and Kampyongo should be reminded that abusinng state machinery and power will not preserve their impending defeat by HH in this year’s elections.

Politics is not about political witch hunting and forcing arrests on Innocent citizens but ideas on how to better the country.

Political witch hunting will not preserve ECL’s impending defeat by HH.

HH was underated by calling him a facebook president and a six times loser, but here they are jittery behaving like little frightened men after he organised a powerful and successful general assembly that the PF preyed so much to gain political expediency, but alas PF, UPND came out six times stronger.

Sending of police officers to go and search for arms at HH’s mother in law’s home (Mutinta’ mother) in Shiibuyunji is a sign of cowardice and a dehumanising state from a president who claims of being a humble one and in a Christian country like Zambia which is anchored on democracy.

ECL and Kampyongo should instead concentrate on lowering the high cost of living, creatinng the imaginary 500, 000 jobs he ECL promised Zambians, fixing the dollar that is at supper Jet speed, and employing Nurses and the 50 000 teachers that some graduated fours years ago and are still waiting for the unknown.

Let these unhealthy tyrannical tendencies be condemned by every meaningful Zambian and prepare to kick out inept PF regime seeking unconstitutional way of continued hanging on to the helm of power for longer than anyone thought.

No amount of intimidation will ever change the fact that PF will be shelved and be sent into political oblivion more than UNIP.