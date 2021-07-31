Member of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Dr. Canisius Banda says leader of the opposition UPND Hakainde Hichilema is not fit to be President because he is unpatriotic.

Speaking when he featured on Radio Christian Voice “Zambia Decides” program yesterday, Dr. Banda said Mr. Hichilema proved that he is unpatriotic when he undervalued the mines during the privatization.

He said Mr Hichilema would privatize the entire country if voted into power.

“When MMD came into power the companies were sold, undervalued. HH was at the center of it. The process was badly done. He was part of the team, he should have done it based on patriotism…….He (Hichilema) doesn’t qualify to manage the state affairs because he mishandled vital national assets,” he said.

“I would advise my brother Hakainde to just focus on business and let those who are patriotic rule the country. He will flourish in business but he can’t rule the country.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Banda reiterated that there is no need to change the government because President Edgar Lungu is changing the face of the country through his developmental projects.

He mentioned that the Head of State has transformed the agriculture sector among others.

The former UPND Vice President reiterated Zambia is one of the leading grain exporters in Africa.

Dr. Banda maintained that the President has also transformed the lives of the youths and women through various empowerment programs.

He however argued that empowerment program is not only targeting a few individuals.

“There is no reason to change government. The empowerment program is not only targeting a few individuals. Sustainability is there and when they say it’s not targeting communities I don’t understand because these cooperatives are in communities. Over 100, 000 youths have benefited,” he said.

And Dr Banda mentioned that the country is no longer in electricity crisis following the launch of the Kafue Gorge Lower Hydropower Station.

He added that the President is focusing on developing the country without leaving anyone behind as proven by the development he has taken to Dundumwezi, the area that didn’t give the Head of State votes.