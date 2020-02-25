HH IS NOW FEELING MY WEIGHT – GBM
“And I will make sure that he does not see State House come 2021”.
Former UPND Vice President GBM has vowed to ensure that UPND does not form government come 2021. Speaking in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Mwamba said he would do anything in his influence to make sure HH loses elections for the 6th time. He claimed that HH had underestimated his (GBM’s) political influence hence he chased him from UPND, adding that he was now feeling his weight. On naming gassers, GBM refused to comment saying the issue was in the hands of the police.
“Ka HH kalinchitle underestmate, kalemona kwati ndi political under dog, but he is now feeling my weight and I will make sure that he does not see State House come 2021”, said GBM. – Zambian Accurate Information
Boss, surely you do not have anything to say to loving people of Zambia kanofye talking about HH. What has he done to you which you are hiding from the people of Zambia. We are tired of this hate, tribal and unchristian speeches of yours. We are one Zambia one nation who must learn to do politics with maturity and respect for one another.
What makes me wonder is the whole nation which claim to be a christian nation is quiet even the religious ministry headed by a Reverand who supposed to say what Mr Mwamba you are saying is very unchristian but they are busy clamping hands for him Zambians we are pretender Sundays we go and kneel down and pray ,when people insult back you day don’t insult elders respect them simple this is decampaighning President Lungu and let the president talk to these cadres .Dear president we love you and want you to continue
but this hate your party has for HH if these people who are always demonizing others continue they will make the party to loose Mark my words,My dear president unity is now see we never thought Zambians could turn against each other like this Zambians are annoyed onn the ground we are not sleeping
Very uncultured adult. Its the entire PF which is feeling tge weight.