HH IS NOW FEELING MY WEIGHT – GBM

“And I will make sure that he does not see State House come 2021”.

Former UPND Vice President GBM has vowed to ensure that UPND does not form government come 2021. Speaking in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Mwamba said he would do anything in his influence to make sure HH loses elections for the 6th time. He claimed that HH had underestimated his (GBM’s) political influence hence he chased him from UPND, adding that he was now feeling his weight. On naming gassers, GBM refused to comment saying the issue was in the hands of the police.

“Ka HH kalinchitle underestmate, kalemona kwati ndi political under dog, but he is now feeling my weight and I will make sure that he does not see State House come 2021”, said GBM. – Zambian Accurate Information