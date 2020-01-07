HH IS OBSESSED WITH FIGHTING FOR PRESIDENCY SUCH THAT HE CAN’T EVEN TAKE A HOLIDAY, PRESIDENT LUNGU HAS TAKEN LEAVE, HE NEEDS IT

====================

I have never heard of HH taking a break, he is so obsessed to fighting to become President such that he can’t even think of a holiday.

I am glad President Lungu has taken his break, the man has really been hardworking.

I am glad, I took mine and I will tell you more about it, who organized it and how we enjoyed.

TAYALI THE MARRIED MAN – FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!