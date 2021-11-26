HH IS ON A PURGE, CHARGES EMMANUEL MWAMBA … he is doing the same things he condemned of Sata and Lungu

Zambia’s former Ambassador to Ethiopia and former Permanent Representative to the African Union, Emmanuel Mwamba has described the on-going recall of diplomats and civil servants as a purge.

And government sources have told Daily Revelation that High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti has been recalled, together with his deputy.

In a statement to Daily Revelation, Amb Mwamba, who is one of the Ambassadors that were recalled in the first batch, with another one currently ongoing, said President Hichilema condemned the wanton recall of diplomats and ambassadors as unnecessary and a drain on national resources, but he was today doing the very things he condemned.

“When in Opposition, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema said the previous diplomatic recalls made by both President Michael Sata and President Lungu were unnecessary as they were a huge drain on public coffers. Yet we have seen he has done the very issue he condemned while in Opposition,” Amb Mwamba said.

“We recognise that every government makes changes at the top when a new leader assumes office. But this should be done on its own merit. But what we have seen is a purge of top professional civil servants and their only crime is that they were appointed by his predecessor.”

Amb Mwamba said President Hichilema had reinforced the fear that the civil service will be partisan “as he has since replaced those deemed to be PF with those that are UPND members.”

“President Hakainde Hichilema’s changes have been made on purely partisan lines ignoring the professional disposition and standing of those appointed or dismissed,” Amb Mwamba said.

The fired permanent secretaries and recalled diplomats will continue being on the government payroll, and will only be removed from the system once their gratuities for the number of years they served have been settled.

