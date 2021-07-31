HH IS ONE GREAT LEADER WORTHY EVERYBODY’S VOTE

AS the people of Mambwe district anxiously waited for a message of hope and help from UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, the Zambia Police Service polluted the atmosphere with teargas thereby sending people back to their homes with painful eyes, itching noses and a knot of anger in their throats.

And hours later when Police denyed Mr Hichilema passage into Chipata City from the airport, they presented him with an opportunity to deliver a special speech from his heart which we have ranked among his best.

Mr Hichilema’s unscripted speech was deep in meaning, seasoned with truth and delivered in a soul searching manner to both Police officers and failed politicians who are busy abusing their power.

Throughout history, time produces great leaders who conquer and triumph over bad leaders to liberate the people. The August 12 elections is one grand opportunity for one great leader, HH to triumphantly take office from a bad leader, ECL by the power of the ballot!

Some Police Officers who knew President Hichilema from a distance and according to Edgar Lungu or PF’s lame description, has a rare opportunity to see his real calm face and heard his sincere deep voice when he reasoned with them through the fence about basic human rights and freedoms as per constitution of Zambia.

And failure by Mr Lungu to provide leadership barely days before the August 12 polls, he has publicly declared to the people of Eastern province and Zambia at large that Mr Hichilema is not only a great leader but one of a kind, and that he, ECL is a bad leader.

We have no apology to make, but Mr Lungu is not worth wasting votes on, especially that he is on the ballot on a forced third term bid. His abuse of power is like the courage of a dead drunk person threatening to beat the entire village in near-black-out state.

Mwango Wamapembwe

30/07/2021

Checkmate