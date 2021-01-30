HH IS OUR FINAL HELPER

CIC PRESS

BY BRIAN CHISANGA…..

Congratulations sir,on behalf of the of the youths we endorse president Hakahinde Hichilema, as the UPND presidential candidate.

We have always believed in his leadership potential. He can amplify the voice of the youths in our country.

Youths are leaders of tomorrow and that tomorrow is today.HH is ready to engage youths in governance for them to learn leadership skills rather than using them as political tools.

Your excellency, the youths are behind you and more than ready to contribute immensely to the wellbeing of this country.

We are tired of the PF Government which does not address the concerns of the youths in our country.We are hopeful that through your leadership and your commitment, we shall have a better Zambia.

We do understand people have thrown stones at your back, but you have never withdrawn from the race. Today you are our final destiny helper and a mighty man of Victory.