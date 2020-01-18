PRESS RELEASE

HH IS READY TO WORK WITH EVERYBODY INCLUDING EDGAR LUNGU – LISWANISO

LUSAKA – 17/01/20

THERE is no amount of propaganda that the Patriotic Front will produce to derail my personal mission of gifting the people of Zambia a credible leader in president Hakainde Hichilema who stands ready to fix the broken economy.

And if the visit by PF youths led by their National Chairperson, Kelvin Sampa was genuine; which I want to belive was then it’s worth the comradeship. But if it was meant for propaganda and lie to the nation that I received K23,000,then their coming was not worth it and unnecessary.

Further, instead of misleading the nation with propaganda, the PF should channel its resources into buying scanners and set up physiotherapy facilities across the country to help people who have been afflicted with stroke.

As far as I am concerned, my good comrade Sampa and us in the UPND Youth wing have a huge responsibility of providing leadeship among young people in Zambia without fail. We need trust, love and respect for one another in order to develop as a _*tomorrow people.*_

As a matter of fact, Mr Hakainde Hichilema whom some people find pleasure to attack, stands ready to work with everybody who is genuine including President Edgar Lungu in order to turn around the economy of Zambia.

Even when the PF youths came to my home, they already knew that president HH and other members of the UPND family were taking good care of me. I therefore count myself privillaged that Mr Hichilema visited me soon after the mild stroke attacked me.

The mild stroke that attacked me has taught me that in times of trouble we, the people of Zambia come together in unity and love to overcome the challenges at hand. I find it very strange that those who want to politicise my mild stroke do not know how severe the economic stroke in the country.

But I will not respond with hate over that unfortunate propoganda, but love, because love conqures all. As UPND, we have a duty to extend love to those who have wronged us many times, beaten us several times, jailed us a countless times and even killed some of our colleagues for nothing. The Bible teaches that vegency belongs to God.

My humble advise to those who wanted to destroy my life with propaganda is that the time for young people in Zambia to cultivate trust, foster goodwill, love and respect for one another is now. As UPND, we bring to the Zambian political landscape *a different thinking* and *love for the people.*

Lastly, I wish to take this opportunity to first thank the Lord God Almighty in whom all things are possible including my healing . And secondly, from the better part of my heart, I would like to profoundly thank everyone for their prayers and support towards my family.We pray the Lord to bless you.

Gilbert Liswaniso

UPND DEPUTY NATIONAL YOUTH CHAIRPERSON – POLITICS