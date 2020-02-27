By HON MUNSANJE

QUESTIONABLE FRIENDS: HH IS RIPE BUT PEOPLE SURROUNDING HIM ARE A DISAPPOINTMENT AND LET-DOWN. CK TO DEPUTIZE?

I am undoubtful that President Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND is ripe for Presidency. Surely, the Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) have done their best to bare him contesting 2021 Elections but the big man is ahead of them ALL.

I only have a problem with the people that surround the UPND top man. They only become active when time demands them to. They dine with the Ruling and help in auctioning the Party to the underminers.

If these people are not checked, I am sorry to tell you the hard truth that UPND will be headed for another lose in 2021. There is time for UPND to avoid that. HH must always scrutinize the people he intends to work with otherwise, shita!

The same applies to CK. There is a hidden agenda behind CK wanting to Deputize President Hichilema. Be mindful that CK will forever be Green in and out. The same gymic PF used with GBM is the same they are forcing on CK today.

