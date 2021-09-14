NO ROOM FOR CORRUPTION AND LAZINESS

IN THE NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT.

“HH IS SERIOUS AND SINCERE IN RUNNING THE COUNTRY’S AFFAIRS” – MWEETWA

UPND Spokesperson CORNELIUS MWEETWA says President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has demonstrated seriousness and sincerity in running the affairs of the country.

Mr. MWEETWA says the hosting of the induction ceremony for Cabinet and Provincial Ministers is a sign that President HICHILEMA does not want to leave things to chance.

He said that Ministers and other officials should undertake similar programs so that people under them can understand the new way of doing things.

Mr. MWEETWA said under the UPND administration, there will be no room for laziness and corrupt activities.

He said Zambians should give support to the new government and the President as they work hard to turn around the economy and move people out of poverty.