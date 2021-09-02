HH IS STILL DOING THE DAMAGE TO THIS NATION HE DID WHILE IN OPPOSITION- Venny Musonda

THE EMPTY TREASURY STORY MUST BE REDICULED AND CALLED TO ORDER, you can’t call over 3.1billion dollars as empty treasury,you can’t call daily toll fees collection and ZRA meeting its target in September as empty treasury.

It’s either our president wants to auction the Mines to replenish his so called empty treasury but only to mask it in that direction so satisfy his old friends,president hh has gone on a talk show campaign instead of a working road,he’s still doing the damage to this nation he did while in opposition of painting it rotten to the core forgetting now he’s the key man.

If it’s too early for us to criticise him then it’s too early for him to mess the nation’s name to would be investors,put a team to clean the mess you have found stop appointing former prison helpers in places that bring no value to a common man,take the prison gown off and be a leader whatever we go through in life is to prepare us and not damage us!

Oil prices on international markets are beginning to surge its time you hit the ground running….