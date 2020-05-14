“ZAMBIA’S ECONOMY IS DOING FINE THAN SOUTH AFRICA “…….says GBM AS HE TEARS BALLY.____________________________________

Pf national mobilisation vice chairperson Geoffrey bwalya mwamba popularly known as GBM has praised president lungu for steering the economy of the country to greater heights.

Featuring on kasama radio in conjunction with 13 other radio stations in northern and muchinga provinces mr mwamba claimed that the zambian currency was at par with the rand a big indicator that the economy was better than that of south africa.

He urged the people of zambia to rally behind president lungu as the sole individual with massive experience to better their lives.

Mr mwamba went on to label hh as stingy and one not suitable for the presidency.

He charged that hh ( now known as bally) had no clue whatsoever on how to rule a country especially that he had not served in any position in government.

When reminded that him and hh petitioned 2016 polls , gbm revealed that he was made to follow what he didn’t know because of hh bitterness.

He warned civil servants not to be fooled by upnd state house hallucinations as that will never come to pass.

He pledged to go flat out and kolopa all other upnd members that remained after his defection.