*I am true southerner
*I was an ardent and overzealous member of UPND
*I don’t agree with Agenda of the UPND to isolate my region in order to achieve the aspirations of one person
*Why should members of UPND be stopped from becoming anything until one individual becomes president
*Even in parliament we were told not to sit on certain seats because we are southerners. we were isolating ourselves
*I just want a fare share of of development in my region
*A few days ago, President Lungu was in my mbabala constituency inspecting the first school to be constructed after independence. why should oppose him
*I should not be demonised for choosing to side with development
*I am like the sons of issachar who understood the times and knew what to do
*UPND will tell you how they will achieve what they are promising because they don’t know
*They are promising to reduce the size of government. They are targeting the public service and I get shocked when public servants clap for them
Liar. You are misleading the people. HH didn’t re-adopt you that’s why you are making all those lies.
Belemu you are a bitter vindictive spiteful angry man. Your mouth spews poison like an adder. You are a very self centered person who wants position for self gain. May you rot in your vindictiveness
Liar, liar pants on fire!