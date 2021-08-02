*I am true southerner

*I was an ardent and overzealous member of UPND

*I don’t agree with Agenda of the UPND to isolate my region in order to achieve the aspirations of one person

*Why should members of UPND be stopped from becoming anything until one individual becomes president

*Even in parliament we were told not to sit on certain seats because we are southerners. we were isolating ourselves

*I just want a fare share of of development in my region

*A few days ago, President Lungu was in my mbabala constituency inspecting the first school to be constructed after independence. why should oppose him

*I should not be demonised for choosing to side with development

*I am like the sons of issachar who understood the times and knew what to do

*UPND will tell you how they will achieve what they are promising because they don’t know

*They are promising to reduce the size of government. They are targeting the public service and I get shocked when public servants clap for them