HH IS THE BEST CANDIDATE FOR 2021-MASEBO

Former Chongwe Member of Parliament, Sylvia Masebo says time for Hakainde Hichilema to go to State House has finally come.

And Ms Masebo says President Hichilema is the best candidate going in to the 2021 general elections, urging Zambians to ensure that they do not repeat the past mistakes of electing bad leaders.

She was speaking at the UPND secretariat shortly after filing in her nominations papers for the party Convention slated for the 14th of this month.

“The best candidate in Zambia this time around and going into the August 2021 elections is HH and no one else. ” said Ms Masebo.

She said her support for HH’s Presidency and candidature is due to the good and quality leadership that he has brought to both the UPND and the nation.

“I am here in UPND supporting HH because he’s a firm, strong and outright leader who will ensure economic turnaround. I am very hopeful that HH will provide the much needed jobs; provide the needed medical care and ensure that food is put on the table for majority Zambians.

And speaking earlier, Lusaka Province Chairman, Obvious Mwaliteta stressed that UPND has resolved to take HH to State House and will not allow anything to stand on the way.

“Our purpose starting from today is to take HH to State House. This time he has to go to State House and that can only be done if we stand together and stop fighting amongst ourselves,” he said.

The filing in of nominations for National Management Committee (NMC) of the UPND closes tomorrow, February 6th.

By close of today, the UPND had received more than 180 applications for the NMC, according to UPND Elections Chairperson, Garry Nkombo.

The General Conference is a requirement by both Article 51 and 60 of the UPND Constitution and Article 60 of the Zambian Constitution.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*