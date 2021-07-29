Patriotic Front Presidential running-mate Professor Nkandu Luo has advised the church against supporting candidates who are affiliated with organizations that are against Christian values.

And Kasempa Pastor’s fellowship vice-chairperson, Jackson Mbewe commended President Edgar Lungu for upholding the Christian nation declaration.

Speaking in Kasempa district when she was addressing the clergy Prof Luo disclosed that Mr Hakainde Hichilema was the member of the African Liberal Network, an organization that advocated for Homosexuality.

“On the African Liberal Network website you will find a letter where he has been sponsored with $720, 000 by this network and the promise that he has given is that he will remove the Christian nation declaration,” she added.

Pro Luo revealed that Mr Hichilema further promised the African Liberal Network that he will legalise Homosexuality in the country once voted into office.

“They have promised that they will allow for Zambian men to marry men and women to marry women, as people of God is that the type of leader you want to take to statehouse,” he added.

Prof Luo has also urged the church to support President Lungu as he is a strong advocate for Christian beliefs and values.

Meanwhile Kasempa Pastor’s fellowship vice-chairperson, Jackson Mbewe commended President Edgar Lungu for upholding the Christian nation declaration.

“The church in Kasempa district appreciates this government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu for upholding the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation,” Mr Mbewe said.

He further appreciated President Edgar Lungu for his efforts to unit the country regardless of ones tribe or political affiliation.

Mr Mbewe disclosed that the pastor’s fellowship in the district were behind president Edgar Lungu in the forthcoming elections.