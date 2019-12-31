Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has charged that utterances by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema that the Electoral Commission of Zambia is plotting to rig the 2021 elections is a sign of desperation.

In a statement released in Lusaka, Mr Lusambo urged Mr Hichilema to desist from attacking governance institutions such as the ECZ.

He charged that the ECZ has attained high levels of credibility in the manner it has managed elections since independence.

“Hakainde Hichilema’s latest attacks on the Electoral Commission of Zambia and its Chairperson Justice Essau Chulu is another misdirected attempt at making himself politically relevant,” Mr Lusambo said.

“His allegations that the ECZ wants to rig an election which is two years away can only come from a man who is a desperate loose cannon sensing a 6th successive defeat,” he said.

“To begin with, Hakainde’s allegations lack basis because every Zambian knows that the same ECZ that Hakainde is attacking today has conducted very successful elections through out our country’s history.”

“It was the same ECZ that managed a tense election in 1991 that saw MMD defeat a more robust UNIP. It was the same ECZ that managed the hotly contested 2011 election that saw the PF defeat a well oiled MMD machinery which was at its peak.”

He added, “The same ECZ that Hakainde chooses to vilify today has managed countless by-elections which has seen the UPND emerge victorious. Not too long ago, the same ECZ Hakainde is maligning today managed the Sesheke and Katuba by elections and the UPND won those elections and because his party won, Hakainde never accused the ECZ of working with the PF.”

Mr Lusambo said all right thinking Zambians should simply dismiss Hakainde’s rantings as mere lamentations of a privatization criminal who lacks the basic understanding of politics.

“Hakainde is that player who enters the pitch knowing that he has already lost the match. To save face, he starts blaming the Referee. Let it be known that the ECZ is an independent institution which is key for the growth of our young democracy.”

Mr Lusambo added ,”As a leader of a political party, Hakainde should be working towards making recommendations on how we can strengthen our democratic institutions and not assaulting their integrity and characters of the men and women who have agreed to serve the nation in these institutions.”

Mr Lusambo has since warned Mr Hichilema to stop promoting violence with his careless outbursts.

“let me warm Hakainde that the chaos that he is fanning will not be tolerated. Zambians are peace loving people who cherish the tranquility that the country has been renowned for.”

“Any attempts by Hakainde and his cult members to disrupt this peace will be dealt with severely. As Lusaka Province Minister, I send a strong warning to Hakainde to behave himself, grow up and allow democracy to speak. It’s Zambians who choose their leaders and not the ECZ and since 2015, Zambians have been choosing President Edgar Chagwa Lungu because they are not ready to vote for leaders who are childish, who can mortgage the country to the highest bidder and who will introduce same sex relationships and cult politics.”