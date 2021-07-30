By; Cornel Zimba

24th October 1964 to 1972 Zambia was under multi-party Political system.In 1972 Kenneth Kaunda declared Zambia a one-party state at a conference held at Mulungushi rock of authority.

The reason why Dr. Kaunda introduced a one-party state was alleged to be the anxieties about tribalism and regionalism had emerged between ANC and UNIP.

And Hakainde Hichilema is trying to bring back politics of tribalism and regionalism on an expenses of using other tribes to asap power.

Upnd has become tribal under the leadership of HH and it has even superseded the party of Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula(MHSCRIEP).

Mr Hakainde thinks that the onerous of our political prosperity in Africa is by accepting tribal politics in which he did, and he will soon regret joining POLITICS based on tribal lines.

HH’s ascendancy to power was through TRIBALISM as UPND vowed to replace Mr.Anderson Mazoka(MHSCRIEP) with another Tonga and that is something we the Zambians will not allow to fight through into state house based on tribal lines.

Chishimba Kwambili and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba have been labelled as tribemen by the very UPND party they once worked with, but how could it be that all these people who left or were chased from UPND are tribal and Hakainde who grabbed power based on being Tonga from Mazoka is not?

Facts of the matter is that Mr.Hichilema is too tribal to rule this nation and his agenda is too evil for our nation to bare, this can clearly be seen even for those Zambians whose eyes are closed during this political climax.

It’s quite disappointing that to say the list that to date Hakainde never campaigns in southern province because he knows being Tonga gives him an upper hand. This is the reason he he will never denounce tribalism because being a tribalist gives him unconditional support from them. What they don’t know is that his interest is only to enrich himself like he did during privatization.

Zambians should wake and realize this tribalist is here to finish what he already started during the MMD regime.