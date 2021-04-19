HH IS UNSTOPPABLE NOW – CHIVUBE

PF has embarked on propaganda because they have realised that time has caught up with them and Zambians have chosen HH as a leader who will make their lives better

NMC official Grace Chivube said PF have realised that Zambians can no longer be cheated hence efforts to smear the people’s choice with all sorts of accusations.

She regretted the heightened levels of desperation in the ruling Patriotic Front-PF-ahead of the August 2021 polls.

“Am happy that Zambians are aware about their propaganda and vowed to remain quiet till the day they will make up their choice.” said Ms Chivube.

In an interview, Ms Grace Chivube accused the PF of desperately trying to hide behind the veil of HH’s sickness to win political mileage from Zambians.

“Mwailasha time is up.Zambians want change.”

UPND MEDIA TEAM*