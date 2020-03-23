Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has called for an immediate complete lockdown of the country to curb the spread of the COVID-19-19 pandemic.

Mr. Hichilema says Zambia must consider a two weeks lockdown to halt the infection rate of Zambians.

And National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili says government lacks seriousness in its approach to fight COVID-19.

Dr. Kambwili has challenged President Edgar Lungu to break the silence on the pandemic and show leadership by assuring the nation that he is in control.

Zambia has three confirmed cases of the disease.

Globally the infection rate has risen to 340, 000 claiming 14, 700 lives with 99, 000 recovering from the pandemic.