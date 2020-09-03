By Patson Chilemba

Chishimba Kambwili must be Hakainde Hichilema’s running mate in the 2021 general elections, says ruling PF member Colonel Panji Kaunda.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Col Panji, who has vowed to remain a PF member while at the same time vowing to de-campaign President Edgar Lungu because of what he observes as rampant corruption and impunity that is happening under his watch, urged opposition parties in the alliance to stop beating about the bush, by coming out to declare that UPND leader Hichilema will be the presidential candidate with NDC leader Kambwili as his running mate.

He said it was clear to everyone that Hichilema and Kambwili were the most popular leaders in the opposition alliance, and should therefore lead the alliance.

“My appeal on behalf of most Zambians is for HH and Kambwili to be the lead horses. When you are farming there is a stronger oxen and a weaker oxen to plough. The stronger one is HH and the weaker one is NDC. The longer they go on as individuals the weaker they will become,” Col Panji said. “Kambwili and HH should be the lead horses. We are wasting time, the longer they wait the more destruction. My appeal is HH and Kambwili should come together quickly, give us a platform to work from.”

Col Panji said the earlier they came together, the quicker it will be to set in motion things like the alliance name, programmes as well as put in place strategies on how to protect the vote from being stolen.

“Let’s look at Malawi the MCP (where newly elected President Dr (Lazarus Chakwera) where obviously the bigger party. In Zambia’s case it’s obvious the UPND is the biggest. Let’s have a name for the alliance which they shall run on,” he said, urging the other opposition parties who were not part of the alliance to join in.

Col Panji said despite the merits and demerits of the allegations against Hichilema over privatisation, he believed there was a sinister motive on the part of the PF and its surrogates to disturbilise opposition figures by confining them to the courts.

“Attacks on HH show that they are picking these guys one by one before elections. Kambwili is in court, (ADD leader) Charles Milupi allegedly over CEC. They want Hichilema to start doing the same. So they (PF) are cleverly destructing,” said Col Panji.